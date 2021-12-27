2023 F Mason Kesselring commits to UConn men’s hockey

UConn men’s hockey landed a new commitment out of the New England prep school ranks: forward Mason Kesselring, who is expected to join the Huskies for the 2023-24 season.

An ‘04 prospect out of Manchester, New Hampshire, Kesselring is a 6-foot-3, 181-pound power forward with a left-handed shot who current plays at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Massachusetts. A source described him as one of the best senior prep forwards who should be an impact player for the Huskies. Kesselring isn’t afraid to use his size but can also beat opponents with a strong skillset.

Kesselring is eligible for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and has a good chance to be selected. His older brother, Michael, was a sixth round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2018 NHL Draft. He played at Northeastern from 2019-21 and is now in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors.

Along with Kesselring, UConn is also expected to bring Matthew Wood, arguably the biggest recruit in program history, to Storrs in fall 2023.

The Huskies also picked up a commitment from ‘01 forward Tristan Fraser, who will join the team next season. Listed at six feet, 181 pounds with a right-handed shot, Fraser is described as a gritty, hard-nosed, 200-foot player who skates well. His best position is center and he’ll likely earn a spot somewhere into the lineup from day one.

“Tristan is a high-end talent who immediately helped out the team in the leadership capacity and on the scoresheet,” Nanaimo Clippers head coach and general manager Darren Naylor told the team’s website. “Tristan is a hard-working, powerful skater with the nose to the net. I can say with certainty that [UConn] is getting a proven leader who will be a great contributor to their program over his years at [UConn].”

Fraser is the latest player to join UConn’s pipeline from British Columbia. A native of West Vancouver, he current plays for the BCHL’s Nanaimo Clippers, where he has seven goals and 22 assists in 27 games this season.