Former UConn forward Mir McLean transfers to Virginia

Former UConn women’s basketball forward Mir McLean has committed to Virginia after leaving the Huskies at the end of the fall semester, her mother announced on Twitter.

We’ve relocated to a new address! pic.twitter.com/r2AaSTIPOs — Ayanna McLean (@mzpoog_) December 24, 2021

McLean entered the transfer portal in mid-December after parts of two seasons with UConn. As a sophomore, she struggled to find playing time despite the Huskies’ injury issues, appearing in just three of the team’s eight games for a total of eight minutes.

A member of UConn’s 2020 recruiting class, McLean was rated as the No. 25 overall player and No. 4 wing in the nation by ESPN out of Roland Park Country School in Baltimore. She will have to sit out the remainder of this season but will have three years of eligibility starting next fall.

Virginia is off to a 3-8 start under fourth-year head coach Tina Thompson.

McLean is the second player to transfer from UConn this season. Freshman Saylor Poffenbarger departed Storrs in November for Arkansas.