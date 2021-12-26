UConn women’s basketball game against Marquette postponed

UConn women’s basketball’s game scheduled for Wednesday against Marquette has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Eagles’ program, the Big East announced on Sunday.

In accordance with conference rules, the conference will attempt to reschedule the game, but the game’s new date or a timeline for an announcement are both unclear.

Marquette is the first women’s basketball program in the Big East to miss a game due to COVID-19 protocols within its program, while seven men’s games, including five conference games, have been impacted by COVID-19.

After the initial policy forced teams that cannot play due to COVID-19 protocols to forfeit the game, the Big East changed its policy to one of rescheduling any postponed games in the wake of the five men’s games that were affected by the pandemic.

This is the first game for either the men’s or women’s basketball teams to be postponed this season, though the men’s hockey program has had four games moved due to COVID-19 protocols.