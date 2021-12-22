 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UConn baseball announces 2022 schedule

As usual, the Huskies will be well-traveled early in the season.

By Shawn McGrath
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

Even though Christmas Day isn’t until Saturday, spring is right around the corner. UConn baseball has unveiled its 56-game schedule for the 2022 season, in which they try to return to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight time, which would be a program record.

As is usual for northern baseball teams, they’ll spend the first five weekends of the year traveling, the first three of which are to Florida. UConn will start it off with the USF Invitational, playing one game each against USF (Feb. 18), Charlotte (Feb. 19) and Louisville (Feb. 20). USF and Charlotte both earned Regional berths in 2021, while the Bulls made it to the Austin Super Regional.

Penders’ crew will come back to the Sunshine State twice more for three-game sets with North Florida (Feb. 25-27) and FIU (March 4-6) before spending spring break in Southern California.

The trip will be book-ended by three-game series with Pepperdine (March 11-13) and UC San Diego (March 18-20), with midweek contests against USC (March 15) and Long Beach State (March 16) mixed in as well.

The Huskies will then play a split series against Rhode Island (March 25-27), as the Friday and Sunday games will be at home, with a Saturday contest at Bill Beck Field. They will then travel to Kent State (April 1-3) for three contests before Big East play starts.

During the conference season, UConn will play three-game sets at home against St. John’s (April 8-10), Villanova (April 22-24), Creighton (May 6-8) and Xavier (May 13-15), while they will travel to Seton Hall (April 14-16), Butler (April 29-May 1) and Georgetown (May 19-21). The Seton Hall series, which is on Easter weekend, will feature a Thursday contest and a Saturday doubleheader.

The team finished with the Big East regular season title and tournament championship in 2021, with a 13-4 regular season record against conference foes.

The Huskies’ 23-game home slate will be filled out with midweek games against Hartford (March 8), Bryant (March 23), Boston College (March 29), CCSU (April 5), Merrimack (April 6), UMass (April 19), Yale (April 27) and Northeastern (May 10) on campus at Elliot Ballpark, while April 12’s contest with Marist is slated for Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

In addition to the home games, UConn will travel to Boston College (April 20), Northeastern (April 26) and Bryant (May 17) to try and boost its RPI numbers as much as possible. The Huskies will play just two teams in the non-conference with an average RPI below 200 over the past three years, which are UMass and Yale. Meanwhile, Boston College, Bryant and Northeastern have averaged a respective 101, 109 and 64 in the RPI over the past three seasons.

In previous seasons, rather than play the better teams in the Northeast twice, these slots were filled by teams like Holy Cross (212 average), UMass Lowell (217 average) and Fairfield, which aside from a top-10 finish last year, has not been traditionally successful in RPI rankings.

Though the Huskies will play merely five games against four teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2021, the schedule features Louisville, which is more likely to host a Regional than miss out on the tournament in any given year, as well as the top schools in the Northeast in Boston College, Bryant, Northeastern and Rhode Island for at least a home-and-home, while the trip to California features powers Long Beach State, Pepperdine and USC.

Season tickets are also on sale for the first time. Chairback seats are $199, bleachers are $149 and berm seating is $99.

Baseball tabbed preseason champions

In addition to the schedule release, the Big East preseason coaches’ poll and all-conference team were announced. The Huskies were the unanimous favorites, while Creighton (41 points) got Jim Penders’ first-place vote and was slotted second. Xavier (36 points) and St. John’s (30 points) round out the top half of the conference, while Seton Hall (29 points), Butler (16 points), Georgetown (13 points) and Villanova (10 points) followed.

In addition, senior outfielder Erik Stock was a unanimous selection to the all-conference team, while senior starting pitcher Austin Peterson was also named to the squad.

Check out the full schedule below.

2022 UConn Baseball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time/Result TV/Record
USF Invitational
February 18 USF Tampa, FL 6 p.m. ESPN+
February 19 Charlotte Tampa, FL TBA TBD
February 20 Louisville Tampa, FL 9 a.m. TBD
February 25 North Florida Jacksonville, FL 6:05 p.m. SWOOPLife Live
February 26 North Florida Jacksonville, FL 2:05 p.m. SWOOPLife Live
February 27 North Florida Jacksonville, FL 1:05 p.m. SWOOPLife Live
March 4 Florida International Miami, FL 7 p.m. TBD
March 5 Florida International Miami, FL 6 p.m. TBD
March 6 Florida International Miami, FL 12 p.m. TBD
March 8 Hartford Elliot Ballpark 3 p.m. FloSports
March 11 Pepperdine Malibu, CA 5 p.m. TBD
March 12 Pepperdine Malibu, CA 4 p.m. TBD
March 13 Pepperdine Malibu, CA 4 p.m. TBD
March 15 USC Los Angeles, CA 9 p.m. Pac-12+
March 16 Long Beach State Long Beach, CA 9 p.m. ESPN+
March 19 UC San Diego San Diego, CA TBA TBD
March 20 UC San Diego San Diego, CA TBA TBD
March 21 UC San Diego San Diego, CA TBA TBD
March 23 Bryant Elliot Ballpark 3 p.m. FloSports
March 25 Rhode Island Elliot Ballpark 3 p.m. FloSports
March 26 Rhode Island Kingston, RI TBA TBD
March 27 Rhode Island Elliot Ballpark 1 p.m. FloSports
March 29 Boston College Elliot Ballpark 3 p.m. FloSports
April 1 Kent State Kent, OH 6 p.m. TBD
April 2 Kent State Kent, OH TBA TBD
April 3 Kent State Kent, OH 1 p.m. TBD
April 5 CCSU Elliot Ballpark 3 p.m. FloSports
April 6 Merrimack Elliot Ballpark 6 p.m. FloSports
April 8 St. John's* Elliot Ballpark TBA FloSports
April 9 St. John's* Elliot Ballpark 1 p.m. FloSports
April 10 St. John's* Elliot Ballpark 1 p.m. FloSports
April 12 Marist Dunkin' Donuts Park 6:05 p.m. FloSports
April 14 Seton Hall* South Orange, NJ TBA FloSports
April 16 Seton Hall* South Orange, NJ TBA FloSports
April 19 UMass Elliot Ballpark 3 p.m. FloSports
April 20 Boston College Brighton, MA 5:30 p.m. TBD
April 22 Villanova* Elliot Ballpark 6:05 p.m. FloSports
April 23 Villanova* Elliot Ballpark 2 p.m. FloSports
April 24 Villanova* Elliot Ballpark 1 p.m. FloSports
April 26 Northeastern Brookline, MA 3 p.m. TBD
April 27 Yale Elliot Ballpark 4 p.m. FloSports
April 29 Butler* Indianapolis, IN 4 p.m. FloSports
April 30 Butler* Indianapolis, IN 2 p.m. FloSports
May 1 Butler* Indianapolis, IN 1 p.m. FloSports
May 6 Creighton* Elliot Ballpark 6:05 p.m. FloSports
May 7 Creighton* Elliot Ballpark 1 p.m. FloSports
May 8 Creighton* Elliot Ballpark 1 p.m. FloSports
May 10 Northeastern Elliot Ballpark 6:05 p.m. FloSports
May 13 Xavier* Elliot Ballpark 7:05 p.m. FloSports
May 14 Xavier* Elliot Ballpark 1 p.m. FloSports
May 15 Xavier* Elliot Ballpark 1 p.m. FloSports
May 17 Bryant Smithfield, RI 3 p.m. TBD
May 19 Georgetown* Washington, DC TBA FloSports
May 20 Georgetown* Washington, DC TBA FloSports
May 21 Georgetown* Washington, DC TBA FloSports
Big EAST Tournament
May 26-29 TBD Mason, OH TBD TBD
NCAA Tournament
June 3-6 Regionals TBD TBD ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPNews/ESPN3
June 10-13 Super Regionals TBD TBD ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPNews/ESPN3
June 17-27 College World Series Omaha, NE TBD ESPN/ESPN2
* - Big EAST Conference game
Rankings via Coaches' Poll

