Chasing Perfection: The silver lining from UConn’s loss to Louisville

UConn women’s basketball enters its holiday break on a sour note with a 69-64 loss to No. 6 Louisville. While the Huskies dropped to 6-3 on the season, there are some silver linings from the defeat.

Unlike the team’s other two losses, UConn had chances to win and competed well against the No. 6 team in the nation despite being down four key players. Caroline Ducharme also had the best game of her young career and Dorka Juhász continued to show why she was a two-time All-Big Ten First Team Selection.

We also discuss whether the Huskies will have an All-American this year and where the team’s NCAA Tournament resume currently stands.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

Last episode | Episode archive

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or Soundcloud!