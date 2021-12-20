UConn football lands JUCO transfer running back Will Knight

UConn’s future offense gained a boost on Monday afternoon, securing transfer running back Will Knight from Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas.

Knight stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 225 lbs, and will have two years of eligibility remaining at Storrs, according to Hearst Media.

Knight has produced eye-popping numbers at every stop in his long, winding career. He was the Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017 and is still the all-time leading rusher in the state with 6,490 yards rushing and 97 touchdowns.

After redshirting at Old Dominion in 2017, Knight went to Delaware and led the team with 919 yards rushing before the team did not participate in the 2020 season. He transferred again to Garden City Community College, where he led the team with 656 yards rushing on 6.5 yards per carry despite getting the second-most touches from the backfield.

If he can produce at the FBS level, Knight could potentially fill the void in the backfield left by Kevin Mensah, who announced his transfer away from the school just a few days prior. Mensah had 2,953 rushing yards in his time at Storrs, just over 1,000 away from Donald Brown's school record at the start of the 2021 season. Mensah saw his role diminish as a senior as freshman Nate Carter took over as the Huskies lead back.