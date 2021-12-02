 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chasing Perfection: Injuries piling up for UConn

We discuss what Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin’s injuries mean for the Huskies and look at the upcoming games against Seton Hall and Notre Dame.

By Daniel Connolly
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

UConn women’s basketball will be down two players this weekend with Aubrey Griffin (ankle/back) and Azzi Fudd (foot) both sidelined, leaving the Huskies with a relatively short bench. We discuss the impact of both injuries, the opportunities it presents for the other reserves and why we’re concerned about the two players long-term outlook.

After that, we look at UConn’s upcoming matchups with Seton Hall and Notre Dame and talk about what we’d consider a successful weekend. We also get into Fudd and Paige Bueckers’ NIL deals, Saylor Poffenbarger’s new home and more.

Last episode | Episode archive

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or Soundcloud!

Enjoy!

More From The UConn Blog

Loading comments...