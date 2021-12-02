Chasing Perfection: Injuries piling up for UConn

UConn women’s basketball will be down two players this weekend with Aubrey Griffin (ankle/back) and Azzi Fudd (foot) both sidelined, leaving the Huskies with a relatively short bench. We discuss the impact of both injuries, the opportunities it presents for the other reserves and why we’re concerned about the two players long-term outlook.

After that, we look at UConn’s upcoming matchups with Seton Hall and Notre Dame and talk about what we’d consider a successful weekend. We also get into Fudd and Paige Bueckers’ NIL deals, Saylor Poffenbarger’s new home and more.

