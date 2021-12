Haley Van Lith and Kianna Smith both had 16 points to lead the Louisville Cardinals past the UConn Huskies, 69-64, in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Basketball Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on December 19, 2021.

UConn’s Caroline Ducharme led all scorers in the game with a career-high 24 points.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view gallery