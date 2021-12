A.J. Reeves had 16 points to lead the Providence Friars to a 57-53 Big East Conference win over the UConn Huskies at the XL Center in Hartford, CT on December 18, 2021.

UConn was lead by R.J. Cole who had 16 points while Tyrese Martin chipped in with 15 in his return from a wrist injury.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

