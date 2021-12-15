UConn football adds quarterback Cale Millen

Cale Millen announced that he’s transferring to UConn. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback spent last year at FCS Northern Arizona after starting his college career at Oregon.

Coming out of Mt Si high school in Washington in the Class of 2019, Millen was a three-star recruit according to 247 and Rivals. He chose the Ducks over offers from UCLA, Northwestern, and Arizona State.

Here was his 247 scouting report coming out of high school:

“Millen has good size and pocket mobility and isn’t afraid to tuck and run. Can shed tackles because of his size and strength. Plus arm-strength, with good pocket mechanics and throwing motion. Can change throwing motions and make all throws, and is at his best on shorter and intermediate routes. When off-platform, decision making can be spotty and will float passes instead of throwing ball away. Improved in his reads and progressions. Projects as a potential multi-year Power 5 starter and an early third-day NFL draft pick.”

Millen only appeared on special teams at Oregon and attempted 15 passes last year at Northern Arizona, where he was listed as a redshirt freshman on the 2021 roster.

Millen’s father Hugh was a star QB at the University of Washington before playing in the NFL from 1987-1996 and is currently a sports radio announcer in Seattle. His brother Clay is a QB as well who succeeded him in high school and recently committed to Colorado State as a transfer from Nevada.

In Storrs, Millen brings an older presence and will add to the competition in the QB room. Right now Steven Krajewski and Taisun Phommachanh are the only other two signal callers on the roster.

Given the whole new staff, and the way injury impacted last year’s playing time at QB, offensive coordinator Nick Charlton will likely have an open competition going into camp.

This is just one man’s opinion, but I’d give Phommachanh the edge over the other two for the time being. Both Krajewski and Phommachanh have seen more action than Millen, and the UConn incumbents’ experience under center is at the FBS level.