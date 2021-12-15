Lou Spanos returning to UConn football as defensive coordinator

UConn has announced that Lou Spanos will be defensive coordinator under Jim Mora, retaining the position he was hired for when he joined UConn football in 2019 under Randy Edsall. Spanos also previously held the DC role under Mora at UCLA from 2012-2013.

After Edsall retired two games into the 2021 season, Spanos took over as interim head coach, posting a 1-9 record with a win over Yale. Before UConn, he spent one year as an analyst at Alabama and three years as linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans, after his time at UCLA.

Like his head coach, the bulk of Spanos’ career has been at the NFL level. Before UCLA he spent two years with what is now called the Washington Football Team and spent 1995-2009 with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a quality control and linebackers coach.

Spanos will take on a whole new staff compared to last year. The first wave of announced staff hires included multiple defensive assistants, leading many to believe the defensive coordinator hire was already set.

UConn’s coaching staff is officially nine strong, with some openings remaining. Multiple reports have tied Michigan defensive analyst Ryan Osborn to the defensive line job. The special teams coordinator role also remains open.