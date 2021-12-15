Chasing Perfection: UConn adjusting to life without Paige Bueckers

If Saturday’s win over UCLA was any indication, UConn women’s basketball is beginning to figure out how to play without Paige Bueckers.

On this week’s episode, we discuss our takeaways from the Huskies’ last two games, explain how something appeared to click for them in the third quarter against UCLA and what we should expect moving forward.

We also look at Mir McLean’s decision to transfer, talk about Paige Bueckers’ knee surgery and preview UConn’s upcoming matchup with Louisville.

