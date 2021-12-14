UConn Football Signing Day: Mora’s first recruits to sign letters of intent

Less than one month into his official term as UConn head coach, Jim Mora and his staff have had to work hard to salvage UConn’s recruiting for the class of 2022, a consequence of the introduction of the early signing period introduced in 2018.

Through a combination of convincing players already committed to the program and hitting the recruiting trail, 13 members of the UConn class of 2022 are expected to sign National Letters of Intent tomorrow. More may be on the way and surprises may come, but this is what we know for now.

Let’s get to know the first members of UConn’s 2022 recruiting class.

Timothy Passmore (DL) - Cocoa High School, Cocoa Florida

Passmore is an interior lineman from central Florida who held offers from New Hampshire and Colorado State before signing with UConn. The high school senior has impressive size at 6-foot-4, 285 lbs, and good technique. A three-inch growth spurt his junior year led to him flying under the radar for many FBS schools.

Brady Wayburn (OL/DL) - Loomis Chaffee School, Windsor, Connecticut

Wayburn is gigantic for a center, standing at 6-foot-6 and 300 lbs. He held offers from Tulane, Marshall and UMass before signing with the Huskies, and is rated a three-star recruit by 247. He originally committed to UConn back in June and reaffirmed his commitment to the school under its new coach in December.

D’Mon Brinson (DB) - Dillard High School, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Brinson is a highly-regarded corner with some impressive offers. The high school senior is expected to sign with UConn over offers from South Carolina, Middle Tennessee State, and FAU, in his own backyard.

Victor Rosa (ATH) - Bristol Central, Bristol, Connecticut

Rosa is one of the big fish of the UConn 2022 recruiting class. Rated three stars by 247, Rosa is the eighth-ranked recruit in the state of Connecticut. Originally committing to UConn in July, the Huskies were able to stave off an offer from Boston College to keep Rosa home. Rosa is a dual-threat quarterback at Bristol Central but will be playing receiver for UConn.

Donovan Branch (DL) - Foundation Academy, Winter Garden, Florida

Branch is another three-star recruit, a 6-foot-4 edge rusher with an impressive list of offers. Branch picked UConn over Georgia Tech, Iowa State, and Syracuse, originally committing in June and remaining through the coaching change.

Nathan Voorhis (DL/LB/TE) - Stroudsburg High School, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

Voorhis stands 6’4” and weighs in at 230 lbs. He held offers from Pitt and a handful of FCS schools. The senior was named the Camp MVP among defensive linemen at the All-Star State Preps May camp in Pennsylvania, with observers praising his quick hands, speed, power, and variety of pass-rush moves.

Derek Spearman (DB) - Loomis Chaffee School, Windsor, Connecticut

Spearman is one of the more highly-regarded recruits of UConn’s class of 2022,a 6-foot-4, 215 lbs. defensive back currently playing for the Loomis Chafee School (CT) who is a three-star recruit according to 247, and not rated by Rivals. The super-athletic defensive back had an impressive list of offers, including local rival Rutgers, and plans on enrolling early.

Denzel Mountali-Johnstown (TE/DE/LB) - Loomis Chaffee School, Windsor, Connecticut

Mountali is a teammate of Spearman’s, and signed with UConn over offers from Marshall and a few other FCS schools. He stands at 6-foot-4 and can play tight end as well as a variety of positions on defense.

Kylish Hicks (DB/WR) - Mergenthaler Technical High School, Baltimore, Maryland

Hicks features more on the defensive side of the ball than at wide receiver, with his 6-1, 180 lb frame better suited to playing at corner. The senior played a pivotal role in earning his school a Class 3A/4A state title just this month, with two fourth-quarter interceptions snuffing out a pair of red zone drives that would have given his opponents the lead.

Ben Murawski (OL) - St. Thomas More, Oakdale, Connecticut

Murawksi is another mountain of an offensive lineman, standing 6-foot-7 and weighing in at well over 320 lbs. He has the physicals to anchor the offensive line at left tackle, with offers from New Hampshire and Monmouth.

Justin Joly (WR/TE/LB) - Iona Prep High School, New Rochelle, New York

Joly is another large, versatile athlete, similar to the mold that Mora seems to be going for. He stands 6-foot-5 and can play multiple positions on offense and defense. He committed to Delaware in August, but UConn is expected to secure his signature over Temple and a variety of northeast FCS schools.

Joly has demonstrated good hands, route-running, and yards-after-catch ability at Iona Prep, and is regarded as one of the better skill position prospects in the New York preps, according to Prospect NYS.