UConn women’s basketball falls to No. 7 in AP Poll, its lowest ranking since 2007

UConn women’s basketball fell to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll, the team’s lowest ranking since week 12 of the 2006-07 season. The Huskies went 1-1 in the last week, dropping a 57-44 decision to Georgia Tech before recovering with a 71-61 win over UCLA in their first two games since Paige Bueckers’ injury.

Along with the sophomore’s absence, UConn also played without Azzi Fudd (foot), Aubrey Griffin (ankle/leg/back) and Nika Mühl (foot) due to injuries.

The Huskies had one of their worst performances in recent memory against the Yellow Jackets as they failed to make a field goal for 11:11 from late in the third into the fourth quarters and had more turnovers (six) than points (five) in the final 10 minutes.

On Saturday, UConn’s troubles continued for the first two quarters against UCLA before things clicked in the second half en route to a mostly comfortable victory.

This is just the second time the Huskies have been outside the top five of the AP Poll since 2007. They dropped to No. 6 in February 2020 after losses to No. 3 Oregon and No. 1 South Carolina.

UConn is off for finals week before returning to action next Saturday against No. 6 Louisville on Saturday at Mohegan Sun.