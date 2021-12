Evina Westbrook had 17 points while Dorka Juhász added a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds to help the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team beat the UCLA Bruins, 71-61, in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

