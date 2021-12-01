Azzi Fudd signs NIL deal with Steph Curry’s brand

UConn freshman Azzi Fudd has joined Steph Curry’s SC30 Inc. brand as part of a wide-ranging name, image and likeness deal, according to the Associated Press. It’s not just a sponsorship — the Golden State Warriors star will personally mentor Fudd, and his organization will also provide her with “professional services and growth opportunities” for her own brand, AZ35.

“Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women’s basketball and has been a part of SC30 Inc. and the Curry Brand family since she was an invitee to the All-American Camp,” Curry said.

Fudd and Curry first connected at his elite camp, where she was one of two women invited. Since then, they’ve remained in touch. Curry will also “help Fudd show the world who she is through not only her personality and passions but also by providing a platform and financial backing to share her values and ideas,” according to the AP.

Fudd will have an opportunity to host and attend various events and Curry’s brand will help connect her to new potential partnerships as well. She’ll also get a chance to promote both her own causes as well as Curry and his family’s.

“Since I first met Steph at his camp a few years ago, I’ve stayed connected to him and have always admired his incredible talent and accomplishments, but also his humility and the impact he has on people,” Fudd said. “As I continue to focus on becoming the best player and student I can be while in college, I also look forward to broadening my understanding of business and life beyond basketball. This partnership with Steph and his SC30 team will help me do that. I’m really excited about everything we’ll do together in the future.”

In addition to this latest partnership, Fudd has also become a brand ambassador for Chipotle, signed a deal with BioSteel, and appeared in a TikTok commercial since the NCAA allowed collegiate athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness.

Her teammate Paige Bueckers became a Gatorade athlete yesterday and also announced a partnership with StockX recently, a sneaker marketplace.