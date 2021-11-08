UConn men’s basketball 2021-22 complete season preview

An exciting year of UConn men’s basketball is about to get started, as Central Connecticut comes to Gampel to kick off the Huskies’ 2021-22 season Tuesday night. After making the NCAA Tournament and reaching the Big East Tournament semifinals last season, expectations are high for year two in the Big East in head coach Dan Hurley’s fourth season.

The UConn Blog’s coverage will be a group effort, with Patrick Martin, Luke Swanson, Tucker Warner, Dan Madigan, and Ryan Goodman contributing. And, as always, we will have excellent photos and videos all season courtesy of Ian Bethune. Be sure to follow @TheUConnBlog on Twitter and Facebook for the most recent updates on all UConn sports.

Here’s all of our preview coverage leading up to opening night:

Opponent Previews:

Nonconference

Big East

Position Previews

News/predictions