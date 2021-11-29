Adama Sanogo named Big East Player of the Week

UConn forward Adama Sanogo was named the Big East’s Player of the Week after helping the Huskies to a 2-1 record in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. The sophomore is making a name for himself on a national scale.

Sanogo opened the tournament with a bang, dropping 30 points in UConn’s double-overtime win over Auburn while adding in six rebounds and two blocks. The very next day, he posted an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in the loss to Michigan State before finishing the week with six points, seven boards, and three assists to help power the Huskies past VCU.

He finished the tournament averaging 18 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game in the Bahamas and shot nearly 91% from the free-throw line to earn All-Tournament honors.

While Sanogo has overmatched inferior competition from the start of the season, his performance at the Battle 4 Atlantis has firmly cemented him as one of the top players in the Big East despite making neither of two preseason all-conference teams. Sanogo is averaging 16.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season and has scored 20 or more points in three of UConn’s seven games so far this season.