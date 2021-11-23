UConn football depth chart and breakdown for Houston Cougars

UConn football interim head coach Lou Spanos has released the final depth chart of the 2021 season, and there are few changes.
- Even though he was listed as the backup last week, Jack Zergiotis got the start vs Clemson. Steve Krajewski took over for him and Krajewski is named the starter once again this week.
- Tackle Chase Lundt suffered a leg injury during the Clemson game and is not on the depth chart his week. Robby Rochester and Dylan Niedrowski are in an “OR” situation for Saturday.
- At running back, Kevin Mensah and Nate Carter are in an “OR’ situation for the game.
- Malcolm Bell replaces Kaleb Anthony as the backup to Tre Wortham at cornerback,
- Jeremy Lucien is not listed on the depth chart this week. Stan Cross and Kaleb Anthony are listed in an “OR” situation for the game.
- Diamond Harrell is not listed on the depth chart at safety this week. He had been Durante Jones’ backup. Instead of backing up Malik Dixon, Jalon Ferrell backs up Jones. Alfred Chea takes the backup spot behind Dixon.
OFFENSE
TACKLE
74 Ryan Van Demark, Sr., 6071, 304
72 Rayonte Brown, r-Fr., 6064, 291
GUARD
62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu, r-So., 6022, 295
71 Valentin Senn, r-Fr., 6070, 310
CENTER
67 Christopher Fortin, Fr., 6043, 305
53 Sidney Walker, Jr., 6020, 286
GUARD
64 Christian Haynes, r-So., 6024, 298
50 Dylan Niedrowski, r-So., 6055, 311
TACKLE
77 Robby Rochester, Fr., 6046, 276 OR
50 Dylan Niedrowski, r-So., 6055, 311
TIGHT END
81 Jay Rose, Sr., 6035, 253
83 Brandon Niemenski, Fr., 6054, 246
RUNNING BACK
34 Kevin Mensah, Sr., 5092, 202 OR
26 Nate Carter, Fr., 5095, 194
WIDE RECEIVER:
86 Kevens Clercius, r-Fr., 6026, 205
14 Elijah Jeffreys, r-So., 6040, 199
WIDE RECEIVER
5 Aaron Turner, Fr,, 5090, 180
89 Jahkai Gil, 5065, 168
WIDE RECEIVER
1 Keelan Marion, Fr., 6004, 197
3 Heron Maurisseau, r-So., 5102, 189
QUARTERBACK
8 Steven Krajewski, r-So., 6037, 216
11 Jack Zergiotis, So., 6012, 212
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
95 Eric Watts, So., 6054, 275
91 Colin McCarthy, Fr., 6061, 256
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
57 Travis Jones, Jr., 6050, 333
55 Marquayveon Evans, Fr., 6020, 277
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
98 Lwal Uguak, Jr., 6040, 280
96 Dal’mont Gourdine, r-Fr., 6040, 295
DEFENSIVE END
48 Kevon Jones, Jr., 6022, 247
94 Nick Harris, Fr., 6061, 245
LINEBACKER
6 Ian Swenson, r-Jr., 6016, 216
15 Tui Faumuina-Brown, Fr., 6022, 213
LINEBACKER
27 Omar Fortt, Sr., 6005, 220
33 Hunter Webb, r-So., 6010, 227
LINEBACKER
43 Jackson Mitchell, So., 6022, 229
41 D.J. Morgan, Gr., 6020, 226
CORNER BACK
7 Tre Wortham, Jr., 6007, 202
14 Malcolm Bell, Fr., 6016, 180
SAFETY
19 Durante Jones, Fr., 6007, 186
8 Jalon Ferrell, r-So., 6020, 208
SAFETY
31 Malik Dixon, r-Fr., 6010, 192
22 Alfred Chea, Fr., 6023, 209
CORNER BACK
17 Stan Cross, So., 5100, 185 OR
12 Kaleb Anthony, Fr., 601, 175
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER
84 Joe McFadden, Fr., 5093, 186
97 Noe Ruelas, Fr., 6012, 185
PUNTER
99 Haydn Kerr, Fr., 6023, 192 OR
84 Joe McFadden, Fr., 5093, 186
LONG SNAPPER
53 Brian Keating, Sr., 6003, 225
59 Nilay Upadhyayula, Fr., 5111, 222
PUNT RETURN
1 Keelan Marion, Fr., 6004, 197
89 Jahkai Gill, So., 5065, 168
KICK RETURN
28 Brian Brewton, Fr., 5065, 166
30 Robert Burns, Gr., 5110, 220
HOLDER
8 Steven Krajewski, r-So., 6037, 216
99 Haydn Kerr, Fr., 6023, 192
