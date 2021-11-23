Chasing Perfection: Does UConn’s loss to South Carolina change anything?

UConn women’s basketball came out of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with a 3-1 record following a pair of wins over Minnesota and No. 23 USF before a loss to No. 1 South Carolina. On this week’s episode, we debate how much the defeat changes our perception of the Huskies (spoiler: not much), whether their abysmal rebounding is to blame and mention how they’ll benefit from the loss.

We also look at UConn’s closer-than-expected win over USF and explain why it’s not a concern, rate our level of worry with a handful of players and compare this season to last.

Finally, we close with the news of KK Arnold’s commitment to the Huskies, evaluate what we know about her as a player and look at how she fits into the program’s future.

