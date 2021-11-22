2023 No. 8 recruit KK Arnold commits to UConn women’s basketball

UConn women’s basketball picked up its first 2023 recruit as Kamorea “KK” Arnold, the No. 8 player in the class, announced her commitment to the Huskies on Monday.

“What really tipped it towards UConn is the competitive style they have — competitive nature. Especially when I went to go visit, the community was all around you. Even though I wasn’t a player yet, they still came up and said hi,” she said on W7 Productions. “Then just overall, the players, when I hung out with the players I felt super comfortable around them. And like I said, the coaching staff is really great. One of the greatest coaching staffs around.”

A 5-foot-6 point guard out of Germantown, Wisconsin, Arnold picked UConn over Baylor, Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Marquette, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina, UNC and Wisconsin. Arnold said assistant coach Jamelle Elliott reached out to her first, but she eventually got to know the entire staff. Both Elliott and Geno Auriemma watched her play at the Battle of the Best tournament in July.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Arnold is “known for her ability to attack the basket” and “physically, she was more prepared for the demands of play in the Greater Metro Conference, one of the toughest leagues in the state.”

Last season, Arnold helped Germantown High School win a state championship and was named AP, MaxPreps, and Gatorade Player of the Year for Wisconsin and made MaxPreps’ Second Team All-American squad.

Arnold called UConn a dream school and said she grew up a fan of the Huskies. In her bedroom, she had stickers, flags and other UConn decorations up on her walls.

“I was crazy with it,” she said of her fandom.

With the addition of Arnold, UConn has the first piece of its future backcourt set. The point guard will join the Huskies for the 2023-24 season when Paige Bueckers and Nika Mühl are set to be seniors and Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme will be juniors. Arnold will provide a necessary injection of youth to eventually help replace those players.