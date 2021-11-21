UConn Football future opponents: Week 12

There was some intrigue regarding The ConFLiCT on social media, more so than usual for one of America’s most stories rivalries. UCF, which has only acknowledged the rivalry with winks and nods after refusing to accept the trophy when the Knights won the game in 2017, tweeted this last night:

The original trophy has famously been missing since that fateful day in 2017, leading some to briefly believe that UCF did in fact take the trophy with them, but it was pointed out by many that the wood grain is a different color, in addition to other differences. This was all but confirmed from UConn’s side with this little number:

Was this made at the same place that did your National Championship trophy? https://t.co/QPGH5iML8q — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) November 20, 2021

Regardless of the social media win, the score on the field, where it mattered, was decidedly in UCF’s favor. As a result, the Huskies have just one game left, Senior Day against No. 24 Houston.

No. 24 Houston (10-1) - Nov. 27

The Cougars got out to a big lead in the second quarter, going into the half leading 21-3 on Memphis at home. However, the Tigers made it interesting, getting to within one possession early in the fourth, before Houston pulled away for good with a 31-13 victory on Friday night. Houston had a large advantage in yards, 461-322, but the teams were much closer in first downs, 25-24 in favor of the home side. Each team also turned the ball over twice.

Clayton Tune did not have his best game at quarterback, completing 20 of his 34 passes for 264 yards, but he threw a pair of interceptions against one touchdown. However, he did rush 13 times for 59 yards, finding the end zone on the ground. Houston’s leading rusher was Ta’Zhawn Henry, who ran for 73 yards on 13 carries, with a touchdown as well. Alton McCaskill also got into the end zone from running back, grabbing 58 yards.