UConn football steamrolled by UCF, 49-17

With two weeks to go in the 2021 season, UConn football was joined by its future head coach Jim Mora Jr. on the sidelines, but the result was familiar. The Huskies folded immediately on the road against UCF in a 49-17 loss to fall to 1-10 on the season.

Their ConFLiCT rivals put the game out of reach in the first quarter, going up 21 after ten minutes of game time (UConn took that long to get their first first down of the game). UConn stumbled early and tried to recover, but turnovers kept the Knights at a healthy arm's length.

A three and out and an interception on the first drive led to UCF’s first two scores. UConn’s first chunk play came on a misdirection, a screen pass to running back Nate Carter, leading to their first touchdown in nearly a month. But any momentum was quashed by two incompletions from Krajewski and his second pick of the game, which set up UCF to score again.

UConn followed it up with another big play from Carter, a 47-yard swing pass that led to their second touchdown of the day but again, Krajewski’s third pick of the day snuffed out any hope they had of a comeback.

Sitting 35-14 at the half, the game petered out from there as the backups entered the game. UCF scored again, set up by a 47-yard run from Johnny Richardson, who had a career game with 13 rushes for 138 yards. UConn’s lone points in the second half came from a sad field goal with 7:30 to go in the fourth quarter on a fourth and 17 after a Steven Krajewski sack.

Big yardage losses from UConn hurt them almost as much as the interceptions. The offensive line struggled with UCF’s athletic defensive line, giving up five sacks that often killed off Husky drives.

The Huskies were outgained 537-311 in total yards and lost the turnover battle three to one. Nate Carter led the Husky skill players with 154 total yards, fueled mostly by his two big plays that set up touchdowns. Tight end Jay Rose was Krajewski’s favorite target, with 10 receptions for 89 yards, his second most prolific night of the season.

UConn will face No. 17 Houston (10-1) in their final game of the season on Saturday, November 27 at The Rent. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.