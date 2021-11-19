Four-star Class of 2023 guard Stephon Castle commits to UConn men’s basketball

Stephon Castle, a Class of 2023 guard from Covington, Georgia, announced his commitment to UConn men’s basketball Friday night on CBS Sports Network. Castle is the Huskies’ first 2023 commit and chose the Huskies over Auburn, Vanderbilt, and Georgia Tech.

“I just knew UConn would be home for me and I knew I wanted to play there.”



Rivals has Castle ranked as the No. 25 player in the 2023 class, while 247 sports has him ranked at No. 27, both as a four-star recruit. ESPN does not currently have him ranked in their top 60. Based on his Rivals ranking, he is the highest-ranked recruit Dan Hurley has landed since Hurley came to Storrs in 2018.

At 6-foot-6, Castle is a combo guard with size and athleticism who loves to play above the rim. He’s known to have a solid feel for the game, especially on the offensive end as a distributor. Defensively, he’s quick enough to guard multiple positions — a major plus in any defense coached by Dan Hurley.

As of now, Castle is one of four guards on the roster for the 2023-24 season, along with Andre Jackson, Rahsool Diggins, Corey Floyd, and Jordan Hawkins. He’ll join UConn’s 2022 commits, big men Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban, as well as redshirt guard Corey Floyd, as the Huskies’ underclassmen that season.