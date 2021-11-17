 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chasing Perfection: Bueckers dominates, defense disappoints against Arkansas

Breaking down Saylor Poffenbarger’s decision to transfer, UConn’s win over Arkansas and more.

By Daniel Connolly
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

UConn women’s basketball just began and the Huskies are already down a player.

On this episode, we discuss Saylor Poffenbarger’s decision to transfer and the subsequent comments made by her mother about UConn’s academics and lack of social life.

After that, we dive into the Huskies’ win over Arkansas by talking about our big takeaways, rating our level of worry with certain aspects of the team so far, debate how quickly the defense can be fixed and preview the upcoming Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and potential matchup with South Carolina.

Finally, we close with our reviews of Red (Taylor’s Version).

Last episode | Episode archive

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or Soundcloud!

Enjoy!

More From The UConn Blog

Loading comments...