Chasing Perfection: Bueckers dominates, defense disappoints against Arkansas

UConn women’s basketball just began and the Huskies are already down a player.

On this episode, we discuss Saylor Poffenbarger’s decision to transfer and the subsequent comments made by her mother about UConn’s academics and lack of social life.

After that, we dive into the Huskies’ win over Arkansas by talking about our big takeaways, rating our level of worry with certain aspects of the team so far, debate how quickly the defense can be fixed and preview the upcoming Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and potential matchup with South Carolina.

Finally, we close with our reviews of Red (Taylor’s Version).

