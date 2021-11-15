UConn freshman Saylor Poffenbarger enters transfer portal

UConn women’s basketball freshman Saylor Poffenbarger will transfer from the program, the school announced Monday. The Next’s Russ Steinberg first reported the news.

“After talking to my family, I decided it’s in my best interest to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Poffenbarger said in a release. “I’m grateful for my teammates, coaches, support staff and the fans for welcoming me to Storrs, and I wish them the best.”

“Saylor is a great person who has a lot of potential. Wherever she goes, she’ll be able to reach her goals and benefit her future home.” Geno Auriemma said. “We wish Saylor and her family the best as she continues her career.”

Originally part of the Huskies’ 2021 class, Poffenbarger joined the team as an early-enrollee in January. She played in 12 games but never got her feet under her at the college level, scoring six total points on 2-15 shooting with four rebounds.

Poffenbarger sat out most of UConn’s summer workouts with a back injury and dealt with a series of injury and ailments throughout the preseason. She did not play in the Huskies’ exhibition or season opener due to a shin issue, according to Auriemma.

Poffenbarger, the No. 30 prospect in the class of 2021 in ESPN’s rankings, committed to UConn in July 2019 — the summer entering her junior season. A tall guard at 6-foot-2, Auriemma hoped she would help add versatility — something he felt the program had been lacking the previous few seasons.

With the NCAA granting all winter athletes a bonus season of eligibility due to COVID, Poffenbarger graduated from high school early and joined the Huskies for their road trip to Arkansas and DePaul.