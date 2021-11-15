UConn football future opponents: Week 11

UConn football was down at Clemson on Saturday, beginning the final quarter of the 2021 season. It was also the Huskies’ first in front of its new head coach, Jim Mora, and the Huskies covered the 40.5-point spread, even taking an early lead on a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game, but lost 44-7.

UConn has just two games left on the docket this season, both against former foes from the American Athletic Conference.

UCF (6-4) - Nov. 20

UCF had a 14-7 lead on SMU in Dallas late in the first quarter, but the Mustangs blew by the Knights in the second and third quarter for a 55-28 victory. SMU went on a 31-0 run after that second UCF touchdown. And while the Knights temporarily stopped the bleeding, finding the end zone early in the third to bring themselves to within 17 points, SMU scored two straight touchdowns after that to truly put the game away.

UCF was soundly outgained, 631-331, while also grabbing a mere 15 first downs to SMU’s impressive 36. Mikey Keene was 18-of-35 passing for just 174 yards, though he did throw a touchdown. Mark-Antony Richards found pay dirt twice on the ground, grabbing 104 yards on just eight rushes. The Knights had a tough day getting the offense going, as they went three-and-out six times on the afternoon.

Houston (9-1) - Nov. 27

It was a slightly different afternoon for the Cougars. Houston secured its spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game with a 37-8 win over Temple in a game in which Houston scored the first 24 points and did not permit the hosts to score until the fourth quarter. The Houston defense swarmed around all afternoon, forcing three turnovers and surrendering just 10 first downs and 218 yards of offense. Meanwhile, the Cougar offense gained 446 yards and held possession for 39:22, keeping its defense off the field and maintaining momentum.

Clayton Tune was 21-of-34 passing for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Alton McCaskill was just as prolific on the ground, rushing 21 times for 129 yards and two scores, as part of a 217-yard day rushing as a team.