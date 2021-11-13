The ultimate UConn women’s basketball 2021-22 season preview

The wait is finally over.

On Sunday, UConn women’s basketball will officially kick off the 2021-22 season, at 1 p.m. against Arkansas at the XL Center. To get you ready, we’ve put everything you need to know about the Huskies into one spot.

How to watch

UConn will play 31 games this season, which breaks down into 18 games on SNY, four on ESPN networks, two on Fox, two on CBS Sports Network, two on FloSports, and one game each on ABC and FS1. The Big East Tournament will be aired on FS1 and FS2.

For fans inside the SNY market, the game will be shown either on television or NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. For fans outside of market, it will be streamed at FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports App. However, you tuned in to watch the Huskies on SNY last season is the same way you can do so this year.

Check out the full schedule — with television info included — here.

Roster recap

UConn returns nearly its entire roster. Anna Makurat departed to begin her professional career while walk-on Autumn Chassion entered the transfer portal and ended up at LSU Eunice, a junior college.

The Huskies also lost longtime assistant coach Shea Ralph, who became the new head coach at Vanderbilt. Former UConn player Morgan Valley replaced her after two years as the head coach at Hartford.

Offseason/preseason coverage

Note: Italicized links indicate a story on the Weekly Premium.

Season previews

Predictions

Coverage/analysis of the team

Rotation/depth

Preseason awards/rankings

Stock watch

Mailbags

General

Stories about the players

No. 5 Paige Bueckers — Sophomore

No. 35 Azzi Fudd — Freshman

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd

No. 14 Dorka Juhász — Grad student

No. 22 Evina Westbrook — Redshirt senior

No. 13 Christyn Williams — Senior

No. 20 Olivia Nelson-Ododa — Senior

No. 44 Aubrey Griffin — Junior

No. 3 Aaliyah Edwards — Sophomore

No. 10 Nika Mühl — Sophomore

No. 11 Mir McLean — Sophomore

No. 32 Piath Gabriel — Sophomore

No. 33 Caroline Ducharme — Freshman

No. 42 Amari DeBerry — Freshman

No. 4 Saylor Poffenbarger — Freshman

Arkansas preview