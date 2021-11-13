UConn women’s basketball 2021-22 season previews

Filed under:
Nov 1, 2021, 11:36am EDT
November 13
UConn women’s basketball 2021-22 roundtable predictions
Our staff makes their picks for how the Huskies’ season will unfold.
November 12
UConn women’s basketball position preview: The backcourt
The Huskies have one of the deepest and most talented guard groups in the country.
November 11
UConn WBB Weekly: The top storylines heading into the Huskies’ 2021-22 season
With fans back in arenas, a deep roster and high expectations, UConn’s upcoming campaign should be one of the most entertaining in recent memory.
November 10
Chasing Perfection: Exhibition impressions, season predictions
We discuss UConn’s exhibition win over Fort Hays State, look at Kiki Rice’s decision to commit to UCLA, talk about early signing day and make our predictions for the season.
November 4
UConn women’s basketball opponent preview: The others
After the contenders and the tournament teams, this group
November 4
UConn WBB Weekly: Five bold predictions for the 2021-22 season
Dropping some hot takes about how the Huskies will perform this year.
November 3
Chasing Perfection: 2021-22 UConn women’s basketball season preview
On this week’s episode, we try to answer the biggest question facing the Huskies this year.
November 2
UConn women’s basketball opponent previews: The middle tier
The Huskies’ schedule boasts a number of opponents that should be in the NCAA Tournament picture this season.
November 1
UConn women’s basketball opponent preview: The contenders
South Carolina and two Pac-12 opponents headline the Huskies’ schedule.