Corey Floyd to redshirt 2021-22 season

Point guard Corey Floyd, a highly-touted member of UConn’s 2021 recruiting class, will redshirt for the 2021-22 season. The school announced the news three days after the Huskies’ season-opening win against Central Connecticut, where Floyd did not dress.

This announcement is not a huge surprise given that Floyd, the youngest player on UConn’s roster this season, originally committed to UConn as a member of the Class of 2022, before reclassifying this summer. He will continue to practice and travel in the team and have four years of eligibility starting next year.

By reclassifying and redshirting, Floyd follows a similar path to Akok Akok and Richie Springs while Dan Hurley has been UConn’s head coach. It seems like an interesting way to get people in and committed early, while also benefitting from top-tier practice, conditioning, and nutrition support as well as the opportunity to adjust to college life.

“If I go there and decide to redshirt the whole year, it will just be a year for me to just work on my game and surround myself with a lot of elite players at that college level and just get a feel of what it’s like,” Floyd told Adam Zagoria.

It also helps sort out a pretty deep guard situation on this year’s team, which features experienced ballhandlers like RJ Cole and Jalen Gaffney and rising young talent such as Andre Jackson and fellow freshman Rahsool Diggins.

Floyd, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Roselle, New Jersey, was ranked the No. 107 player in the Class of 2022 upon his commitment and shot up the rankings after performing well at Peach Jam. As a redshirt freshman for the 2022-23 season, he’ll unofficially be a part of the 2022 recruiting class once again, joining center Donovan Clingan and forward Alex Karaban, who both signed their national letter of intent to come to UConn next season on Wednesday, Nov. 10.