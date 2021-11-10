Chasing Perfection: Exhibition impressions, season predictions

It’s finally here. On Sunday, UConn women’s basketball will take on Arkansas at the XL Center to officially kick off the 2021-22 regular season.

That won’t be the first we see of the Huskies, though. This past Sunday, UConn crushed Division II Fort Hays State in an exhibition, giving us our first glimpse of this year’s squad. We discuss our biggest takeaways, look at who impressed (and who didn’t) and try to figure out how much stock we can really put into the performance.

After that, we talk recruiting with early signing day on Wednesday. We debate the impact of Kiki Rice’s commitment to UCLA and what we expect out of UConn’s 2022 recruiting class.

Finally, we close with our predictions for the season. We guess who will lead the team in a few statistical categories, create impact rankings, forecast the fate of the season and more.

