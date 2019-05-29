UConn Football Adds NC State Transfer QB Micah Leon

UConn football is bringing in some more competition at quarterback for this season. On Wednesday, the team announced that NC State transfer Micah Leon signed a financial aid agreement with the Huskies. He will have three years of eligibility remaining and can play immediately.

Leon spent two years with the Wolf Pack but did not appear in a game. Leon, a Boynton Beach, Florida native, originally joined the roster as a walk-on.

UConn is no stranger to adding quarterback transfers from NC State. Bryant Shirreffs also came to Storrs with three years of eligibility remaining and started 30 games over the next three seasons with the Huskies, finishing fourth in program in total yards.

Leon will give Randy Edsall and company another option at quarterback in their quest to replace David Pindell this upcoming season. As of now, redshirt sophomore Marvin Washington appears to be the favorite with West Florida transfer Mike Beaudry right behind. Leon and redshirt freshman Steve Krajewski likely face longer odds while incoming freshman Jack Zergiotis is likely more of a developmental prospect.