UConn Football Lands Two 2019 Commits

UConn football’s class of 2019 keeps growing as head coach Randy Edsall added a pair of new commitments this weekend with a pair of receivers.

Winston Jules of the Salisbury School was the first commit of the weekend, announcing via Twitter that he was joining the Huskies six days after he received a scholarship offer. At 6-feet, Jules is listed as both a wide receiver and cornerback and it is unknown what position he will be playing at UConn.

According to MaxPreps, Jules appeared in two games last season, hauling in two passes and a touchdown. He is currently not ranked by any major recruiting site.

Jayce Medlock rounded out the weekend with a tweet announcing his commitment late Sunday morning. Medlock, a 6-foot-3 wide receiver/tight end from Lancaster, Texas, chose the Huskies over offers from SMU, Illinois, Howard and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Today on my 17th birthday I am committing to the University of Connecticut ⚪️ #UconnNat19n pic.twitter.com/ST9J95zO4p — Jayce Medlock® (@jmedlock_) June 17, 2018

Medlock is rated a 3-star prospect by Rivals and took an official visit to UConn last weekend.

Jules and Medlock are fourth and fifth commits of the 2019 recruiting class, joining Jackson Mitchell, running back Darrin Smith and linebacker Dillon Harris.