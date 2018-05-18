17 Former UConn Women’s Basketball Players Make WNBA Opening-Day Rosters

One of the most dominant programs in women’s college basketball, the UConn Huskies, has a record 17 players in the WNBA for the 2018 season. Had Natalie Butler and Kelly Faris not been cut by the Dallas Wings and New York Liberty, respectively, that number would have been 19.

With a WNBA team located in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena, games streamed on Twitter the WNBA League Pass, and games being televised on ESPN channels, NBA TV and regional sports networks, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch former Huskies in action.

For the second season in a row, Twitter will be streaming 20 WNBA games over the course of the season, with all 12 teams being featured at least twice on the social network. Last season, the WNBA averaged 613,000 unique viewers per game and three games reached 1.1 million unique views.

The first games begin tonight, with Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury taking on Saniya Chong and Azura Stevens of the Dallas Wings along with Stefanie Dolson and Gabby William’s Chicago Sky team facing off against the Indiana Fever. Both games will be broadcast on NBA TV.

The first four games streamed on Twitter will kick off the 2018 season as part of #WNBAAllDay, where all 12 teams will play on Sunday, May 20.

The first online game of the season begins at 1 p.m. with Moriah Jefferson and the Las Vegas Aces taking on Morgan Tuck and the Connecticut Sun. At 3 p.m. Chong, Stevens and the Dallas Wings take on Tiffany Hayes, Renee Montgomery and the Atlanta Dream.

At night, Tina Charles, Bria Hartley, Kiah Stokes and rookie Kia Nurse will help the New York Liberty take on Dolson and Williams of the Chicago Sky. Finally, the day’s action concludes with a highly-anticipated matchup between Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury and a talented Seattle Storm team with with former UConn greats such as Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis.

Notable Tuesday games include Maya Moore’s Minnesota Lynx taking on the Atlanta Dream on May 29 and the Mercury facing off against the Liberty on June 5. The Storm and Mercury will square off once again on July 31 in a rematch of their season-opener.

There will also be plenty of chances to see the former Huskies stars in person. There are 11 dates that teams with former UConn players visit the Connecticut Sun — who feature Morgan Tuck — at Mohegan Sun Arena:

5/20, 8/5 - Las Vegas Aces (Moriah Jefferson)

6/9, 8/17 - Minnesota Lynx (Maya Moore)

7/11, 8/1 - NY Liberty (Tina Charles, Bria Hartley, Kiah Stokes, Kia Nurse)

7/13 - Phoenix Mercury (Diana Taurasi)

7/17 - Atlanta Dream (Renee Montgomery, Tiffany Hayes)

7/20 - Seattle Storm (Sue Bird, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, Breanna Stewart)

8/12 - Chicago Sky (Stefanie Dolson, Gabby Williams)

8/14 - Dallas Wings (Saniya Chong, Azura Stevens)