UConn Football Unveils Annual Team Awards

Let’s face it, 2018 was not exactly a great year for UConn football. But the Huskies took some time over the weekend to acknowledge some silver-linings at this year’s team awards. And the star of the show was quarterback David Pindell.

Finishing third in UConn season-season history with 3,117 yards of total offense, Pindell gave fans something to cheer for during an otherwise difficult season. He also set a new school record with 1,139 rushing yards; the most single-season rushing yards ever posted by a UConn quarterback.

The numbers were good enough to earn him MVP honors, along with the Offensive Player of the Year award. Offensive coordinator John Dunn praised Pindell for his impact on the team, saying, “he deserves everything he has earned and is a great example that with hard work and dedication, you can maximize your skills.”

On the defensive side of the ball, fellow senior Santana Sterling received outstanding recognition for his contribution. Sterling’s 80 tackles and 7 tackles for loss earned him both Defensive Player of the Year and the Jasper T. Howard Award.

The latter is particularly special for those who remember the impact Jasper Howard had on the college football world. His sudden tragedy taught us that we should play every play like it’s our last and his namesake award is meant to honor that.

Linebackers coach Jon Wholley co-signed the honor.

“To play your hardest on a given play takes focus, precision, intensity and fanatical effort,” he said. “[ Sterling] approached each day with those characteristics.Regardless of the circumstances, Santana continually gives his best effort on the practice field and in the games.”

Six more Huskies received awards on Sunday, including punter Luke Magliozzi and center Ryan Crozier, who earned the Special Teams Player of the Year and Unsung Hero Award, respectively.

Magliozzi set the UConn single season punting record, averaging 42.94 yards per punt while Crozier headed a dominant offensive line, resulting in two 1,000-yard rushers.

Kyle Buss, Aaron McLean and Matt Peart were singled out for their tremendous teamwork. Named winners of the Kendall Madison, Brian Kozlowski, and Alumni Awards, respectively, all three players set great examples for their teammates and future Huskies.

Backup quarterback Brandon Bisack earned this years John L. Toner Scholar Athlete Award. The award is given to a player who “demonstrates outstanding academic performance and citizenship while making a significant contribution to the overall success of the team.”