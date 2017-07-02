Former UConn Husky George Springer Named MLB All-Star Starter

Former UConn Baseball star George Springer was named a starter for the 2017 MLB AL All-Star team.

For a long time, pitcher Charles Nagy held the mantle for former UConn Baseball players in professional baseball. He was a three-time All-Star, earning the nod in 1992, 1996 and 1999. He also finished in the top-10 in Cy Young voting three times.

Springer could make a run for that crown as he continues what some might consider a break-out season. He was really good in 2016, hitting 29 home runs with a .815 OPS, but has really upped his game this year.

Springer has already hit 24 home runs this year while increasing his batting average 24 points and his OPS over 100 points. His strikeout numbers are down, from 178 in 162 games last year to 78 through 76 contests this year, and he has been driving in more runs, already at 52 RBI, compared to 82 through all of last season.

He has flourished at the top of the order for the American League West-leading Astros, sitting first in Major League Baseball in lead-off home runs. Houston’s 56-27 record is the best in baseball and they are running away with the division as well, already up 14.5 games on the second-place Angels.

The MLB All-Star game will take place at Marlins Park in Miami on July 11 and will be televised on FOX.